Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as Supreme Court judge

Total number of judges of the top court has increased to 26

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on Wednesday took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi during a ceremony held at the apex court.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by SC judges, the attorney general, members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, the Pakistan Bar Council, and several senior lawyers.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Law issued the notification of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi's appointment. His elevation to the Supreme Court was recommended by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

With his appointment, total number of judges of the top court has increased to 26.

Prior to this appointment, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi served as a judge at the Lahore High Court.

