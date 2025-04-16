Four labourers die due to landsliding during excavation in Multan

Pakistan Pakistan Four labourers die due to landsliding during excavation in Multan

Rescue teams have shifted the dead bodies to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 04:25:45 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – At least four labourers were killed during digging at a road construction site in Multan on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the labourers were working at the depth of 20 feet when the excavation wall suddenly collapsed, burying them under the soil. The walls in the excavated area were shored.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead bodies from underneath the soil after a hectice. The dead bodies were later shifted to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

