LHC orders interior ministry to decide Pashtun family's CNIC appeal within a month

Justice Muzamal Akhtar Shabbir hears petition

Tue, 15 Apr 2025 19:49:53 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the interior ministry to decide within one month on an appeal filed by a Pashtun family from Daska, Sialkot, against the cancellation of their CNICs over alleged Afghan origin.

Justice Muzamal Akhtar Shabbir of LHC passed the order while hearing the petition filed by Daray Khan, through his counsel Ch Shoaib Saleem, who stated that his family's CNICs were cancelled based on security agencies’ claims that they were not Pakistani citizens.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Advocate Ch Shoaib Saleem, argued that the family migrated from Kurram Agency in 1962 and had previously won a case against NADRA, after which CNICs were issued.

However, they were cancelled again. He also said the petitioner is a taxpayer and property owner in Pakistan, and his family’s fundamental rights are being denied due to the CNIC cancellation.

The court also restrained authorities from harassing the petitioner during this period.

