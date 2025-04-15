Head shaving videos: DIG tenders apology in LHC over despicable act

Pakistan Pakistan Head shaving videos: DIG tenders apology in LHC over despicable act

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the LHC heard the case on the petition of Advocate Vishal Shakir.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 17:40:15 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Police on Tuesday apologised to the Lahore High Court a day after it took notice of uploading of videos of kite flying and aerial firing suspects whose heads were shaved off as punishment.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the LHC heard the case on the petition of Advocate Vishal Shakir.

At the outset of the hearing, the video of suspects being shaved off was run in court on the directive of the judge.

Lahore DIG Operations Faisal Kamran immediately tendered an unconditional apology, admitting that it’s a blunder. It won’t happen again, he added.

“As many as 10 to 15 videos are daily uploaded and we committed a mistake by letting it go on air without checking it,” the DIG said.

The court inquired from the DIG whether he knew about the video in question.

The officer said he did not know about the video and, in the same breath, assured the court that henceforward any video would be uploaded on social media after approval by the SP concerned.

Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah said DIG Faisal Kamran was a competent and dedicated police officer and record showed that it was not deliberately done. However, he said, law had to safeguard rights of the accused.

Justice Bajwa said police could do anything within bounds of law but court would not tolerate any illegality.

“Adverse remarks will be made part of a police officer’s portfolio if any person is humiliated again,” warned the judge, while pointing out that the IGP gave an undertaking six months ago but to no avail.

The petitioner said it was not any DIG’s page but seemed to be run by a TikToker. The court sought a report about it from the police chief.

KASUR DANCE PARTY CASE

Meanwhile, the SHO of Kasur’s police station concerned also tendered an apology in court after videos of dance party suspects were uploaded.

The written reply submitted by the SHO claimed that he was not in the police station as his father was unwell. He apologised to court.

The two constables present in court said they wanted to seek legal help after which the court adjourned the case until Wednesday.

