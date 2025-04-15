JI announces nationwide protest against Israel on April 20

Pakistan Pakistan JI announces nationwide protest against Israel on April 20

Hafiz Naeem says children are being killed and the world looks the other way

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 17:48:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced a nationwide protest against Israeli atrocities in Palestine on April 20, with caravans gathering in Islamabad and marching on the US Embassy.

Calling it a turning point in the country’s political activism, he said the protest would be one of the largest in Pakistan’s history.

Addressing a press conference, he accused the US of fuelling violence and called for military-level strategy among Muslim nations against the Israeli expansionism.

He announced a nationwide strike on April 22 and urged citizens to boycott products supporting Zionist interests.

“Children are being killed and the world looks the other way,” he said.

He questioned major political parties’ silence and demanded action against the Pakistanis, who visited Israel illegally. A protests in Multan is also planned on April 18.

“We are standing up for humanity,” he concluded.



