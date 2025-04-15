Court orders authrities to faciliatate Imran Khan's request to speak to children, medical check-up

Court orders authrities to faciliatate Imran Khan's request to speak to children, medical check-up

Court also directed that an implementation report be submitted by April 28.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A local court in Islamabad has approved two requests submitted by former prime Minister Imran Khan, granting him permission to speak with his children and to undergo a medical check-up.

The decision was announced by Special Judge Central FIA, Shah Rukh Arjumand, who delivered the reserved verdict on the matter.

The court instructed the concerned authorities to facilitate both requests and also directed that an implementation report be submitted by April 28.

These petitions were filed by Imran Khan’s legal team as part of ongoing efforts to ensure his basic rights and well-being during his incarceration.