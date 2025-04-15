Completing trials in four months is humanly impossible, Babar Awan

Awan argued that deadline for trial completion was creating logistical difficulties for the accused

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi announced that all cases related to the May 9 incidents must be concluded within four months, and a single unified order will be issued for this purpose.

Hearing a series of appeals for the cancellation of bail for those accused in the May 9 cases, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice, conducted proceedings.

During the hearing, Advocate Babar Awan, representing accused Muhammad Faheem Qaiser, argued that the four-month deadline for trial completion was creating logistical difficulties for the accused, many of whom were low-income individuals traveling over 200 kilometers for hearings. He requested the trial be moved from Sargodha to Mianwali.

The Chief Justice responded that the location of the trial is for the trial court to decide, not the Supreme Court.

When Babar Awan requested dismissal of the FIR, the Chief Justice advised him to approach the appropriate legal forum.

Babar Awan further stated that completing the trials within four months is not humanly possible, to which the Chief Justice remarked that the law mandated trials to be completed within three months, and the Supreme Court’s written order would include a specific deadline.

Awan mentioned plans to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice acknowledged his right to challenge but dismissed the current appeal.

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi requested to present arguments regarding the potential misuse of bail, prompting the Chief Justice to respond that any such issue should be taken up with the relevant forum.

At one point, Babar Awan expressed frustration, saying, "You talk about cooperation, what more do you want—should we offer our heads?"

In conclusion, the Chief Justice reiterated that a single comprehensive order would be issued mandating the completion of all May 9 trials within four months.