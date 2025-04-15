Ali Amin Gandapur granted 40-day protective bail by Peshawar High Court

The court also directed that no arrest should be made in any of the ongoing cases against CM

Published On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 11:21:03 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court has granted 40-day protective bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, instructing authorities not to arrest him in any registered case during this period.

The bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Salahuddin heard the petition seeking protective bail for the chief minister.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that Gandapur could not appear due to official meetings. The court inquired whether reports on all pending cases had been submitted. A NAB representative responded that only one inquiry is currently active against the chief minister.

The petitioner’s counsel revealed that 66 different cases have been registered against Gandapur. While the court remarked it could not grant as much time as requested, it ultimately approved a 40-day protective bail.

