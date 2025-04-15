Karachi's Korangi fire extinguished after 18 days but gas emission persists

The gas has spread a strong odour in the surrounding area

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The fire that had been raging in Karachi’s Korangi area for the past 18 days was suddenly extinguished, local authorities confirmed.

Despite the fire being put out, gas is still being emitted from the site, spreading a strong odor throughout the surrounding area. In response, the administration has restricted access for non-essential personnel to ensure public safety.

The incident began on March 29 when a private construction company was conducting deep drilling—up to 1,200 feet—for a water bore on a vacant plot intended for a project. During the drilling, gas unexpectedly started leaking from the site, which subsequently ignited and caused a prolonged fire.

Just a day prior, a spokesperson for the Sindh Chief Secretary had stated that American experts might be consulted to assist in extinguishing the fire near the oil refinery in Korangi.