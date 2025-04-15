UN Ministerial Conference begins: Pakistan's role in peacekeeping commended

The meeting will feature a series of panel discussions focusing on the future of peacekeeping

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – UN Under-Secretary for Operational Support Atul Khare on Tuesday commended Pakistan’s role in peacekeeping in some of the world's most challenging regions.

The UN official was addressing the opening session of the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference 2025 which began here.

Khare said Pakistan “is one of the leading countries contributing actively to United Nations peacekeeping missions.”

Pakistan is co-hosting the two-day conference with the Republic of Korea. The meeting will set the stage for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting to be held next month in Berlin, Germany.

The meeting will feature a series of panel discussions focusing on the future of peacekeeping, including discussions on evolving challenges to peacekeeping operations, the role of technology for making the future of peacekeeping safer and more effective, the role of regional and cross-regional organizations in supporting United Nations peace operations; the effective performance of peacekeepers and an integrated approach for sustainable and durable peace.

This meeting will provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to the United Nations peacekeeping as a leading troop-contributing country.

Over the years, Pakistan has deployed 235,000 peacekeepers in 48 UN missions. 181 Pakistani peacekeepers paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of international peace and security.

