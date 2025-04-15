Gas leakage explosion at ice factory kills two in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Gas leakage explosion at ice factory kills two in Karachi

According to police, identity of the dead and injured is not yet known.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 05:39:20 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and four other were wounded in an explosion caused by gas leakage in an ice factory in Karachi on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the explosion occurred in an ice factory located near Farooqi Graveyard in Murtaza Chowrangi area of Landhi. Roof of the factory collapsed after the explosion, burying six people under the debris.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and recovered six persons trapped under the rubble in injured condition. They were rushed to Jinnah Hospital where two persons died during treatment.

According to police, identity of the dead and injured is not yet known. Police have also started investigation.

