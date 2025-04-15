CJP Afridi summons JCP meeting on April 18

Pakistan Pakistan CJP Afridi summons JCP meeting on April 18

The meeting will discuss the nomination of two more judges for constitutional bench.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 04:48:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan meeting will be held on April 18 (Friday) at the Supreme Court. The meeting will discuss the nomination of two more judges for constitutional bench in the Supreme Court.

A JCP meeting has also been called for May 2 for the nomination of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court. The meeting will consider the names of judges for the post of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Furthermore. the May 2 Judicial Commission of Pakistan meeting will also consider the names of judges for the nomination of Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The JCP is responsible for nominating judges for constitutional benches in the SC and high courts, as per the new Article 191A recently introduced in the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

