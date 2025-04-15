Three die as unidentified persons fed poisonous food to nine kids

The affected children were immediately shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

HAFIZABAD (Dunya News) – At least three children lost their lives and six other were under treatment at hospital after eating poisonous food in Hafizabad on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, condition of nine children deteriorated after some unidentified persons fed poisonous food to them in Qila Sahib Singh area of Hafizabad.

The affected children were immediately shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where three children died during treatment. The deceased were identified as Danish, Shamoun and David.

An emergency has been declared at the hospital, while district administration personnel, police and rescue teams reached the spot and cordoning off the area. Police have also launched investigation.

