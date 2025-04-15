Mines and Minerals Bill will not pass without PTI founder's consent: Waqas Akram

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday said that the Mines and Minerals Bill will not be passed without the consent of the PTI founder Imran Khan.

Talking in Dunya News programme 'Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath', Sheikh Waqas Akram said that Atif Khan is a very senior member of PTI. He said that no one is being removed from the PTI core committee or political committee.

He said that the provincial government and cabinet have decided that the bill will not be passed without the PTI founder's permission. He said that it is futile to talk about the Mines and Minerals Bill even if it remains pending for five years and it will not be passed unless the PTI founder approves it.

Waqas Akram said that his party is not involved in backdoor contacts or any negotiations taking place with the establishment.

