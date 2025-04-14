No voice can be silenced by gunpowder: Tarar

He slams international community’s silence, calling it deeply disappointing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza, saying history has never witnessed such brutalities against the mankind.

He was addressing the National Assembly session on Monday.

He stressed that whether it was Palestine or Indian-occupied Kashmir, no voice could be silenced by gunpowder.

Tarar said Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, targeting even women and innocent children. Thousands have been martyred and millions wounded while the entire infrastructure has been reduced to rubbles, he held.

He pointed out that hospitals and humanitarian organisations had not been spared either, a new dark chapter of brutalities was being written in Palestine.

Over 65,000 people have been killed and more than 100,000 injured, including women, children and the elderly, he added.

The law minister said Pakistan had always stood shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed Palestine and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a firm stand at every international forum.



