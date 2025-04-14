Acid Control Bill sails through Punjab Assembly

Bill marked an important step towards the security of women, ruling PML-N says

Published On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 19:12:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In an attempt to stop the attacks, especially acid attacks, against women, the Punjab Assembly passed Acid Control Bill on Tuesday.

PML-N MPA and chairperson of the Women Protection Authority Hina Pervez Butt said "preventing acid attacks on women is the top priority and legislation for the protection of women is my mission."

She added that the Punjab Acid Control Bill marked an important step towards the security of women.

Butt said the illegal sale of acid would no longer be tolerated as the protection of every woman is the responsibility of the state.

Labelling the bill as historic, she said the Punjab government is trying very hard to stop attacks on women, the Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority called the approval of the bill historic.

