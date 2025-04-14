Aafia Siddiqui's US lawyer to visit Pakistan on May 4, IHC adjourns hearing to May 6

Mr. Clive Smith, is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 4.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday held a hearing regarding the release and repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

The court was informed that her U.S.-based attorney, Mr. Clive Smith, is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 4.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the case. Newly appointed Additional Attorney General Umar Aslam was not present at the hearing.

During the proceedings, Advocate Imran Shafiq requested time to consult with Mr. Smith, which the court accepted.

Advocate Shafiq further requested that the next hearing be scheduled after Clive Smith's arrival, suggesting May 6 as a suitable date.

The court inquired from the law officer and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whether they had any objections. Upon receiving the response, the court adjourned the hearing until May 6.

Earlier, during the previous hearing, the federal government rejected the proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release for the handover of Dr. Shakil Afridi, a Pakistani doctor convicted of assisting the CIA in locating Osama bin Laden.

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, born in 1972 in Karachi, Pakistan, was an accomplished neuroscientist who earned a PhD from Brandeis University in 2001.