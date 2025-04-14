SC directs completion of May 9 events trial within four months

The court disposed of the Punjab government's appeals with a directive

Updated On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 12:30:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court heard appeals for the cancellation of bails granted to suspects involved in the May 9 incidents.

Concluding the proceedings, the court disposed of the Punjab government's appeals with a directive to complete all related trials within four months.

During the hearing, lawyer Sameer Khosa noted that in one case involving Khadija Shah, the court had issued similar orders. He added that Shah is facing three additional cases.

Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that all legal rights of the accused, including Khadija Shah, will be ensured. He assured that the court’s written order would include clarity on this matter.

Khosa also pointed out that although statements of several witnesses have been recorded, copies of the formal charges have yet to be provided. He urged that the independence of trial courts must be upheld. He also mentioned that an ATC judge from Sargodha had written to the High Court about these issues.

The Chief Justice responded by stating that concerns regarding ATC independence have already been addressed in a previous ruling and emphasised that all accused will be provided with charge sheets and necessary documents.