KP CM likely to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail today

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, is expected to meet former prime minister Imran Khan today (Monday) at Adiala Jail, sources revealed.

According to insiders, CM Gandapur will consult Imran Khan on key internal party matters during the meeting.

Discussions are also expected to include the Mines and Minerals Bill as well as the current political situation in the province.

The meeting underscores the ongoing coordination between the PTI leadership amid evolving political dynamics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.