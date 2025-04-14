In-focus

Toshakhana-II case hearing postponed

The case was scheduled to be heard today (Monday) at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi has been postponed, Dunya News reported.

The case was scheduled to be heard today (Monday) at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. Court staff has informed the PTI founder’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry about the postponement of the hearing.

Responding to the situation, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry said that the last hearing of the Toshakhana-II case was held in the Adiala Jail on February 17. He said that sometimes cases against PTI founder are heard at lightning speed and sometimes they proceed very slowly.
 

