PM grieved over demise of Prof Khurshid Ahmed
Pakistan
The Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of the departed soul's ranks.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former deputy chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, former Senator and Islamic scholar Professor Khurshid Ahmed.
In a statement, the Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of the departed soul's ranks and the grant of patience and fortitude to the bereaved family.
The Prime Minister said that Prof Khurshid Ahmed rendered valuable services for the promotion of Islamic economics. “May Allah Almighty grant him a place in Jannah,” he added.