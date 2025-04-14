One killed in road mishap in Karachi; angry mob torches vehicle

Published On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 04:54:02 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Gulshan Iqbal Police Station on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Maskan Chowrangi of Gulshan Iqbal in Karachi where a vehicle ran over two persons sitting on the green belt along the roadside, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

Residents of the area gathered at the accident site and staged a protest. The angry mob torched the vehicle while its driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified and 42-year-old Saleem.

