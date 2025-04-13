Pakistan welcomes Iran, US talks

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan welcomes Iran, US talks

The dialogue and diplomacy will promote peace and stability in the region

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 23:35:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the talks between Iran and the United States being held in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan considers that dialogue and diplomacy will promote peace and stability in the region and advance the objective of resolution of differences and disputes on the basis of negotiations and mutual respect.

The Foreign Office also commended the Sultanate of Oman for its valuable role in facilitating and hosting the talks.

Earlier, Iran and the United States held talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene next week, the Iranian side said, a dialogue meant to address Tehran’s escalating nuclear programme with US President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.

Also Read: Iran, US end high-level talks in Oman, agree to resume 'next week', Tehran says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on his Telegram channel that his delegation had a brief encounter with its US counterpart, headed by Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, after they exited the indirect talks mediated by Oman.

“After the end of more than two-and-a-half hours of indirect talks, the heads of the Iranian and American delegations spoke for a few minutes in the presence of the Omani foreign minister as they left the talks,” Araqchi said.

“Both sides have agreed to continue the talks next week,” Araqchi wrote, without elaborating on the venue and date.