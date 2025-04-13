Three terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat gunfight

Pakistan Pakistan Three terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat gunfight

A follow-up operation is underway to track down the fleeing terrorists

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 19:21:29 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Lakki Marwat police shot dead three terrorists in a search and strike operation, while several others escaped with injuries.

Acting on intelligence in the Tajori forest area, police, CTD, and the Quick Response Force engaged 20 to 25 militants in a fierce two-hour gunfight.

The operation, led by DPO Jawad Ishaq, was launched under the directives of IGP Zulfiqar Hameed as part of efforts to eliminate terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Remarkably, the police sustained no casualties.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed praised the bravery of Lakki Marwat police, announcing cash rewards and commendation certificates. He also lauded the unwavering patriotism of the people of Lakki Marwat.

Read also: Terrorist killed in Lakki Marwat operation

A follow-up operation is underway to track down the fleeing terrorists.

