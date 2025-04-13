CM Maryam, Turkiye Vice President discuss ways to boost cooperation

(Web Desk) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Vice President of Turkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral issues of interest and ways to boost cooperation.

They agreed to promote Pak-Turk educational projects and the joint economic ventures.

Maryam Nawaz invited the Vice President of Turkiye to visit Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that every child should go to school in order to get education.

In her speech at Anatolia Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye, she proposed to form a global agreement for girls’ education.

Mutually cooperative educational policy, teaching strategies and measures for promoting education were also suggested.

