Chaudhry Shujaat once again wears PML-Q cap

Chaudhry Salik Hussain elected as SVP and Shafay Hussain as Punjab general secretary

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was re-elected as president of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) during the party’s intra-party elections held in Islamabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Salik Hussain was elected senior vice president, while Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Tariq Hasan were chosen as Punjab general secretary and central secretary general, respectively.

All office-bearers were elected unopposed, according to a party statement.

The PML’s Central General Council convened at the party’s headquarters in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Members from all four provinces, the federal capital, and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the session.

Through a unanimous resolution, Dr Mohammad Amjad was appointed chief organiser, while Ghulam Mustafa Malik was named central secretary information.

The council also passed resolutions condemning ongoing acts of terrorism in the country, as well as atrocities committed against Muslims in Palestine and India-occupied Kashmir. Tributes were paid to Pakistan’s armed forces, Rangers, and police for their sacrifices in combating terrorism.

Addressing the council, Chaudhry Shujaat reiterated that the Holy Quran remains the party’s manifesto. He urged party members to engage in politics of public service.

“The Muslim League founded Pakistan, and it is this very party that will safeguard its future,” he stated.

He thanked the council for re-electing him as party chief and called upon all office-bearers to work towards strengthening, organising, and activating the party across the country.