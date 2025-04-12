Deadlock should be broken to move forward: Sheikh Rashid

Says it's very difficult to hear and conclude all May 9 cases

Updated On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 12:37:30 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday claimed that talks were being held between the stakeholders but only political parties could reveal details.

Speaking to media outside ATC Rawalpindi, Ahmed said the country should move ahead after breaking the deadlock as the condition of a common man needed improvement.

Commenting on the trials of May 9 cases, the former minister said it was very difficult to hear and conclude all the cases, claiming there were 36,000 pending cases and 25,000 people were on the run while many were being charge-sheeted.

Responding to a question about reduction of electricity prices announced by the prime minister, Ahmed said he had heard about that. He left without commenting further.



