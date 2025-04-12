Court postpones indictment of Tanveer Ilyas in diplomatic passport case

The hearing has been adjourned till April 26

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and session court on Saturday postponed the indictment of former prime minister of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, in a case related to misuse of diplomatic passport.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehazad Gondal conducted hearing of the case when Ilyas’s lawyer submitted a petition seeking exemption from appearance in court.

The judge approved the plea and adjourned the hearing till April 26.

The former prime minister of AJK is likely to be indicted in the case in next hearing. It is recalled that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a case against him for misuse of the diplomatic passport.

