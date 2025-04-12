GHQ attack case: Jail trial delayed again as witnesses fail to appear

Pakistan Pakistan GHQ attack case: Jail trial delayed again as witnesses fail to appear

Witnesses have been absent despite repeated summons over the past two months.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 11:49:05 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The jail trial in the GHQ attack case was postponed once again due to the absence of government witnesses.

During the hearing presided over by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Amjad Ali Shah, copies of the case challans were distributed among the accused, after which the court allowed them to leave.

The prosecution informed the court that the two summoned witnesses—Magistrate Mujtaba and Sub-Inspector Riaz—could not appear due to prior commitments. Consequently, the hearing was adjourned until April 16.

It is noteworthy that the witnesses have been absent despite repeated summons over the past two months.

Speaking to the media, defense lawyer Faisal Malik Advocate stated that the trial will likely be stalled again if the witnesses do not appear on the next date. He emphasised that the entire defense legal team was present, but the prosecution failed to produce witnesses.

He also mentioned that a petition has been filed to consolidate all cases related to May 9, and the defense has requested the court to allow arguments in the presence of former prime minister Imran Khan.