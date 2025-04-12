CDA approves hostels for working women in Islamabad

The CDA has sent the notification to the Ministry of Education in this regard.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday approved establishment of hostels for working women on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The building which was initially being utilised for the Special Education Centre in the I-9 sector of Islamabad will now be used as hostels for the working women.

It must be remembered that the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Human Rights had requested the establishment of hostels for working women.

Secretary Education Muhayyuddin Ahmed Wani said that the residential issues for working women would now be resolved to great extent after this step taken by the premier.



