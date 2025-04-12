Govt to prosecute beggars deported from Gulf under anti-terror laws

The move is aimed at protecting Pakistan’s national image abroad

Sat, 12 Apr 2025 11:13:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistani government has decided to prosecute beggars deported from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf nations under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to sources, the government plans to introduce new legal amendments to the Act in the near future. The move is aimed at protecting Pakistan’s national image abroad and curbing illegal immigration practices.

Authorities revealed that this decision was made after Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, lodged complaints that families from Pakistan were relocating to these countries and engaging in begging—a practice considered a serious offense in the region.

The government consider these actions a direct blow to Pakistan’s international reputation and is taking strict legal steps to prevent further incidents.