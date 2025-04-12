Sindh Bar to boycott courts across province over construction of canals

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Bar Association has announced to boycott courts across province today (Saturday) over construction of six new canals on Indus River, Dunya News reported.

According to the Sindh Bar Council, lawyers from across the province will not appear in courts today.

In a statement the Sindh Bar Association condemned the controversial canal project and said that the people of Sindh have rejected the proposed project. Construction of six new canals on Indus River will have dangerous effects on the environment, society and economy.

The Sindh Bar Council further said that the federal government should immediately withdraw the plan to build canals on the Indus River.

