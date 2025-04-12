President, PM laud security forces for eliminating terrorists in Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have lauded the security forces for their successful operation in Lower Dir, where two terrorists were eliminated.

President and PM reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan.

In his statement, President Zardari emphasised that the security forces would continue their efforts until terrorism is completely eliminated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity. He reiterated that the war against terrorism would continue until the menace is eradicated.

