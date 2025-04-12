Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors: Tarar

Published On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 04:32:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has described the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Belarus very important to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a special talk regarding the visit of Prime Minister to Belarus, he said that both countries had agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors during the visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Pakistan a few months ago.

Highlighting the success of Pakistan on the foreign policy front, Attaullah Tarar said that over three hundred experts and dignitaries from all over the world participated in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

Attaullah Tarar said foreign investors are coming to Pakistan.

