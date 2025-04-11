KP govt to brief lawmakers on controversial Mines and Minerals Bills

Fri, 11 Apr 2025 23:56:15 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to hold a briefing session on April 14 to address concerns raised over the controversial proposed Mines and Minerals Bill.

The session will be held at Jirga Hall of the KP Assembly, where both treasury and opposition members have been invited.

The move comes after several lawmakers voiced objections to the bill when it was presented in the provincial assembly on April 4.

According to officials, the purpose of the briefing is to remove misunderstanding and build consensus among members.

Lawmakers will be assured that the proposed legislation does not undermine the province’s rights.

The government aims to create a smooth path for the bill’s passages by taking all stakeholders into confidence.