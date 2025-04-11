Hafiz Naeem condemns Israel for atrocities against Palestinians

Says every drop of blood will be accounted for

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami orgnised a Gaza March on Lahore’s Mall Road to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza. The event was held on the call of JI Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

Addressing a charged crowed, Hafiz Naeem lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Natanyahu, warning, “Every drop of our children will be avenged.”

He said that Israel committed atrocities against defenseless Palestinians with backing from the United States.

He criticised Pakistan’s political leadership and opposition for their silence on US support to Israel, saying they are lined up for Trump’s blessing. He called for a nationwide strike and urged Arab states to stand with Palestinians.

He demanded recognition of Hamas and opening of its office in Pakistan.

Hafiz Naeem announced a massive Gaza March in Karachi on April 20, vowing continued public pressure against Israel aggression.

