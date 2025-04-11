Saudi Arabia approves additional Hajj quota of 10,000 pilgrims for Pakistan

Ishaq Dar contacted Saudi foreign minister with a request to increase Pakistan's quota

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Arabia has approved an additional Hajj quota of 10,000 people for Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar contacted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud with a special request to increase Pakistan's Hajj quota.

This decision is a reflection of close relations, mutual cooperation, and Saudi Arabia’s special regard for the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yusuf has said Hajj flights will begin from April 29, adding 90,000 pilgrims will go for the sacred journey officially.

On Hajj preparation 2025, federal minister Sardar Yusuf said, “Our first training session has been completed. Pilgrims should go there with preparations”.

He said he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and taking measures on the instructions of the PM, adding steps were being taken for vaccination of the pilgrims.

“Long-term Hajj has gone up to Rs10 lakh 50 thousand, while the short-term Hajj will be in Rs11 lakh 50 thousand. The money that is saved would be returned to the pilgrims as it is their right.

“Two months are left, and we are taking good arrangements for the pilgrims. The Saudi government is also making better arrangements,” the minister said.