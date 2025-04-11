Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi approach IHC for early hearing of 190m pounds case

Conviction was announced on January 17: Petition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to fix their appeals in the £190 million case for an early hearing.

The petitions were filed by lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry on behalf of the former ruling couple, urging the court to schedule the appeals as soon as possible.

The plea stated that there had been no progress in the case during the last hearing, and since the petitioner is a former prime minister, his detention is politically motivated.

It added that the conviction was announced on January 17, but no hearing has taken place since then. This delay, the petition argued, poses a risk of injustice and strengthens the case for an urgent hearing.

“The delay may undermine justice. A timely hearing ensures fairness, and justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done,” the petition said, adding that swift proceedings are necessary to uphold the rule of law.

