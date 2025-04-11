Pakistan, Belarus sign multiple agreements to boost bilateral ties

The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarusian president

MINSK (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Belarus have signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Top agreement includes military cooperation between the two defence ministries and an MoU outlining a military technical roadmap from 2025 to 2027.

Cooperation agreements were also signed between the ministries of Interior, postal services, and trade development authorities of both countries.

During the visit, Pakistan’s Frontiers Works Organization (FOW) signed MoUs with Belarusian companies JSC M Kodor and OJSC MAZ.

President Lukashenko highlighted the importance of relations with Pakistan, stating that there were vast opportunities for cooperation in multiple sectors.

PM Shehbaz thanked Belarus for the warm hospitality, praising Minsk’s beauty and stressing the need for Belarusian companies to invest in Pakistan’s agricultural and industrial sectors.

He added that Pakistanis residing in Belarus were contributing positively to the country‘s development.

GUARD OF HONOUR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accorded a warm welcome on Friday upon arrival at the Palace of Independence in the capital of in Belarus.

President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz with an embrace upon his arrival at the palace. A guard of honour was presented to the prime minister and national anthems of both the countries were played during the ceremony.

Later, bilateral and delegation-level meetings were held between the two leaders during which ways to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, education, and other sectors were discussed.