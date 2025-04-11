FM Aurangzeb hints relief for salaried class in upcoming budget

He also stated that no changes would be made to the budget after July 1

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday announced good news for the salaried class, promising relief in the upcoming budget.

While speaking to the media in Islamabad, Aurangzeb stated that a program had been devised to provide relief to the salaried class in the next budget. However, he said the details cannot be shared with the media at this stage, as they would first be presented to the IMF.

He added that tax collection from traders had improved, and the trader-friendly scheme should not be linked to tax collection from traders.

He mentioned that 98% of suggestions for budget preparation had been received from both the public and private sectors, and the government was working jointly with the private sector on the budget proposals.

He also stated that no changes would be made to the budget after July 1, and that the Tax Policy Department will start operating under the Ministry of Finance during this calendar year, adding that a new tax form was being developed that every taxpayer would be able to fill out themselves.

The FM said that Pakistan was going to engage in constructive negotiations with the United States, which was the country’s largest trading partner, saying that a Pakistani delegation would visit the U.S. on the prime minister’s directive, and positive discussions were expected.

He emphasised that efforts were ongoing to ensure economic stability and that steps were being taken to facilitate the business community.

“To boost exports, every sector must play its role. Pakistan has products that can become international brands, and there is a need to promote export-led economic growth,” he added.

Aurangzeb also said that efforts were underway to reduce electricity bills in July or earlier.

“All targets set by the IMF have been met, and he expressed hope that the IMF Executive Board will approve the staff-level agreement in May,” he concluded.

