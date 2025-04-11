Two terrorists including high-value target killed in Dir operation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed two terrorists including a high value target during an intelligence based operation in general area Timergara, District Lower Dir.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night 10-11 April 2025 after receiving information about presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops surrounded and effectively engaged their location, and after intense fire exchange, two terrorists including high value target Hafeezullah aka Kochwan were killed.

Terrorist Hafeezullah was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

“He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and Government had fixed Head money of PKR 10 Million on him,” the military’s media wing said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

Earlier this month, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Buleda of Kech District on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were killed.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating two Khawarij in Lower Dir, including a most wanted terrorist ringleader.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, also appreciated the professional competence of the security forces for carrying out a successful intelligence-based operation to kill two terrorists, including a high-value target.

“Operations by the security forces will continue till the complete eradication of terrorism. The nation is also firmly resolved to completely eliminate the menace of Khawarij,” President Zardari stated.

He said that eliminating the terrorist ringleader during the operation was a major success for the security forces.

“We will continue to thwart the evil designs of the enemies of humanity. Our war against terrorism will continue till the scourge is eliminated in toto,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said who is currently on a two-day official visit to Belarus.