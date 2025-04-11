Pakistan, Oman reiterate commitment to deepen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Oman have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral ties and decided to enhance security cooperation.

The commitment was expressed when Omani Ambassador Fahad Sulaiman Khalf Alkharusi called on Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed.

Naqvi stated that Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with Oman. He emphasised that the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman are rooted in shared faith and culture.

He further noted that more than 300,000 Pakistanis reside in Oman and are playing an active role in the country's development. He expressed Pakistan's intent to send more skilled workers to Oman.

The Omani ambassador praised the role of the Pakistani community in Oman’s development and stated that the brotherly relationship between the two countries spanned several decades.

