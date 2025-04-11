Two children killed in hand grenade explosion in Kohat
The children were playing with the hand grenade “after mistaking it for a toy” when it exploded.
KOHAT (Dunya News) – At least two children were killed and another was wounded in a hand grenade explosion in Sheikhan area of Kohat on Thursday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the children found the hand grenade from a garbage dump. The children were playing with the hand grenade “after mistaking it for a toy” when it exploded, killing two children on the spot and injuring another.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.