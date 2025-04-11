Three killed in road accident in Pirmahal
PIRMAHAL (Dunya News) – Three youngsters were killed and one was injured in a road accident involving a motorcycle and rickshaw in Pirmahal on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred in Kharianwala area near Pirmahal where a speeding motorcycle collided with a rickshaw. Three youngsters died on the spot and another suffered injuries.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.