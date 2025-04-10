LHC questions reliability of polygraph test in criminal conviction

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has raised serious questions over the reliability of the polygraph (lie detector) tests during a hearing on the appeal of convict Muhammad Imran, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a security guard in Race Course Police limits.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa noted that polygraph results alone could not justify a criminal conviction, stating such tests are merely expert opinions.

During the hearing, Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) official explained the test was based on physical response like sweating, but lawyers and prosecutors argued the method lacks legal credibility.

Prosecutor General Punjab Saif Farhad Ali Shah admitted polygraph reports were not admissible as legal evidence and PFSA’s SOPs were not officially sanctioned.

The court questioned the lack of criteria for selecting suspects for testing and decided to appoint a psychologist as judicial assistant.

The hearing was adjourned till April 15 for further experts input and research review.