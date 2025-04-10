Supreme Court schedules hearings for May 9 cases

The bail plea of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry is set for hearing on April 15

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has scheduled hearings for the May 9 cases.

The appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfaraz Cheema against the denial of physical remand will be heard on April 14.

The bail plea of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry is set for hearing on April 15, while the appeal to cancel Asad Qaiser’s bail will also be heard on the same day.

The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had filed the appeal against Asad Qaiser’s bail in 2023.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the cases.

The bench will also hear appeals seeking cancellation of bail for several PTI leaders and workers.

