ATC confirms bail of Omar Ayub in nine protest cases

Court expressed displeasure as the investigation officer failed to present the case records

Updated On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 14:49:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has confirmed bail for Opposition Leader Omar Ayub in all nine cases filed against him over the October 4 protest.

Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the pre-arrest bail applications. Omar Ayub appeared in court along with his legal team, including Sardar Muhammad Masroof and Aamna Ali.

The court expressed displeasure as the Investigation Officer failed to present the case records. The judge remarked, “Are they made of iron? The record never arrives—there’s always an excuse like protest duty. If the record doesn’t arrive within 20 minutes, I’ll decide on the bail applications.”

When the prosecutor said the Investigation Officer hadn’t arrived yet, the judge rebuked the authorities, stating, “I’m not their servant. I don’t work for the IG or DIG.”

The court approved bail in all nine cases against Omar Ayub on surety bonds of Rs. 5,000 each.

The cases were registered at Shahzad Town, Tarnol, Kohsar, Noon, Aabpara, and Margalla police stations.