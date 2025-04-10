Tessori concerned at arson attacks, urges people to stay calm

Pakistan Pakistan Tessori concerned at arson attacks, urges people to stay calm

violation of laws would not be tolerated

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 07:14:08 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has voiced concern over burning of dumpers and blocking of roads by angry mobs after an accident in which a man was injured by a dumper.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said citizens were rightly angry over heavy reckless traffic, which caused deaths, but breaking law and taking it into their hands could not be accepted under any circumstances.

He said all citizens should remain peaceful and avoid taking law into their own hands.

The Sindh governor stressed, “We must ensure the rule of law at all costs. Provocation will only cause harm. No one should be allowed to succeed in conspiring to pit brother against brother.”

Some elements are making a wicked attempt to disrupt peace in the city, but these conspiracies will not succeed at any cost.

Kamran Tessori urged all institutions to take effective measures to keep the situation under control and ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

