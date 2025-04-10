Sharmila Farooqui accuses Punjab of stealing water

Pakistan Pakistan Sharmila Farooqui accuses Punjab of stealing water

Canal dispute deepens between Sindh, Punjab

Follow on Published On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 06:19:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Amid a deepening canal dispute between Sindh and Punjab, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqui has alleged that Punjab steals water from Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal.

Appearing on Dunya News programme ‘ON THE Front’, Sharmila Farooqui said, “We have an agreement with PML-N. We are not against Green Initiative Programme. Rainfall in the country is already short, which may lead to drought in three provinces.”

The PPP leader said, “When Punjab does not have its own water, it steals water from Indus River. They have been stealing water from the Indus River. Every year, a water dispute occurs between Sindh and Punjab.”

She said the growers of Sindh wanted to sow paddy in the province, but there had been no water there for the last one month, alleging Punjab was stealing water from Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal.

Water issue leads to wars. Sometimes there is a water shortage in Sindh to the extent that people don’t have water even to give a bath to a dead body. Irsa has not been able to distribute water to provinces in a fair manner. When there is no water in the country, how canals will be built, the PPP leader said.

