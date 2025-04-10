Hyderabad motorway's construction will start soon, PM tells Sindh CM

Pakistan Pakistan Hyderabad motorway's construction will start soon, PM tells Sindh CM

Shehbaz Sharif writes letter to Murad Ali Shah

Follow on Published On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 03:23:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said the construction of Hyderabad Motorway will start soon.

In his letter to the Sindh CM, the PM said, “It is my desire that the construction of Hyderabad Motorway should start at the earliest.”

The Hyderabad and Sukkur Motorways will soon be made the part of PSDP, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

In his letter to Murad Ali Shah, Shehbaz Sharif added that the project was to be built on a public-private mode, but it could not succeed.

Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N are coalition partners in federal government though the former did not join the federal cabinet.

